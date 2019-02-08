Health worker arrested after claims of inappropriate behaviour

A former health board worker has been arrested by police investigating allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The 64-year-old was previously employed by NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

The board has contacted patients who had physiotherapy at the Mountainhall Treatment Centre in Dumfries between July and December last year and urged them to report any concerns, BBC Scotland reported.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 64-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said the man was no longer employed by the board.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the police investigation into allegations against an individual who was employed on a locum basis for a short period at Mountainhall.

“This individual is no longer employed in any capacity by the Board and we are cooperating fully with police inquiries.

“As these are live legal proceedings we are unable to comment further at this time.”