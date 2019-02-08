Female officer cadet found dead at Sandhurst

A female officer cadet has been found dead at the renowned Sandhurst military academy in an apparent suicide.

The unnamed 21-year-old was discovered in her room at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Berkshire, on Wednesday, according to reports.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident has occurred at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst resulting the death of an Officer Cadet, our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

The training academy is where all officers in the British Army are taught the responsibilities of leading soldiers and it also trains officers from other countries.

The British Army website describes it as “one of the world’s toughest and most revered military training academies” and its motto is Serve to Lead.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “At around 3pm on Wednesday officers were called to the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

“On attending the scene they found that a woman in her twenties had sadly died. Her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”