Armed police close Tube station after suspected robbery

Five people have been arrested after armed police closed Bond Street Tube station following a suspected robbery involving a gun.

The station was evacuated at about 8.30pm on Friday after a man told police he was robbed in nearby Oxford Street by suspects with “a firearm and a knife”.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers have arrested five people at Bond Street Underground Station following reports that a man was robbed on Oxford Street. The station was temporarily closed.”

The station reopened at about 9.50pm.

A spokeswoman said police had been called to a robbery in nearby Oxford Street.

She said: “Officers attended and spoke with the male victim. He informed officers that the suspects were in possession of a firearm and a knife, and that they were last seen entering Bond Street Underground Station.

“Officers, including firearms officers and British Transport Police, are in attendance.”

Bond Street: the @centralline and @jubileeline station is now open. — Jubilee line (@jubileeline) February 8, 2019

Transport for London said there were severe delays on the Central Line after the station shut down.

*Update 08/02/19 21:21* We're now running with severe delays across the entire line. The delays are due to a customer incident at Bond Street. If you can use an alternative route for any journey, this is advisable. Tickets accepted on London buses and @LondonDLR. — Central line (@centralline) February 8, 2019

