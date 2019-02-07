What the papers say – February 7

Brexit, homelessness and a smear test “revolution” make the front pages on Thursday.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Donald Tusk sabotaged Theresa May’s mission to secure vital Brexit concessions from the EU as he said there was a “special place in hell” for Leave campaigners.

The comments by the president of the European council also make the front of The Guardian, which says EU frustration with the British government triggered a war of words before the PM heads to Brussels to try and save her Brexit deal.

The Metro runs with the headline: “50 days to Brexit…and all hell breaks loose”.

The Times reports that Mrs May is braced for a bruising encounter with European leaders.

And the Financial Times reports that a failure to seal “most” Brexit trade deals has infuriated business leaders.

In other news, the i says a new NHS screening regime should see the number of women being diagnosed with cervical cancer fall by a fifth, in what it calls a smear test “revolution”.

The Daily Mail leads on what it calls a “journey to shame the 999 service”, reporting how a man spent four hours travelling to reach his injured mother and still got there before the ambulance.

And the Daily Mirror runs with the headline “Britain’s shame” as it leads on a report into homelessness across the UK.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads on a campaign to end an “NHS cystic fibrosis scandal” and make a US “wonder drug” available now.

The Sun runs with a story about the Duchess of Sussex, reporting that she wrote a letter to her father after her wedding.

And the Daily Star leads on an interview with actor Danny Dyer.