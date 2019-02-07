Tributes paid to climbers who died in mountain accident

One of two men who died in a climbing accident on Scotland’s most northerly Munro helped to establish 1,000 winter walking routes.

The bodies of Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry were recovered from Ben Hope in the Highlands on Wednesday afternoon.

The climbing community has paid tribute to both men.

Mr Nisbet, 65, born in Aberdeen, has been described as a climbing “pioneer”.

We are saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Andy Nisbet, who has died aged 65. Anyone interested in Scottish climbing came across Andy’s name at some point. He was a pioneer of modern climbing in Scotland, with a boundless energy and enthusiasm. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dSsO1Yu4ZD — MOUNTAIN EQUIPMENT (@MTNEQUIPMENT) February 7, 2019

His honours highlighted in a UK Climbing blog include being a former Scottish Mountaineering Club president and receiving the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture in 2014.

It also said his expertise led to him authoring and editing guidebooks, as well as having a career in climbing instruction and guiding.

Tributes have also been paid to Mr Perry, 47, who was described as a “passionate” winter climber who also had many new ascents to his name.

Such dreadful news about Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry on Ben Hope. Condolences to friends and family, and thanks to all the MRT members who assisted in what must have been a heartbreaking job. — MountaineeringScot (@Mountain_Scot) February 7, 2019

The pair are said to have developed a climbing partnership in recent years.

Concerns were raised for the two men in difficulty on Ben Hope in Sutherland at around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

A search operation was launched involving the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and an HM Coastguard helicopter.

The helicopter crew discovered the bodies on the north-west side of the 3,041ft mountain shortly after 2am on Wednesday.