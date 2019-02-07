Susan Boyle celebrates decade in music industry with new album

Susan Boyle has announced a new album celebrating a decade in the music industry.

TEN is being released after Boyle, 57, shot back into the limelight on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The album will feature her favourite recordings as well as four new tracks.

Truly speechless to have received the Golden Buzzer from @OfficialMelB on #AGTChampions! Hope you all enjoy this performance! See you in the finals! pic.twitter.com/tj5G4ZLRVO — Susan Boyle (@SusanBoyle) January 8, 2019

The Scottish star said: “I am really proud of this album. It has my favourite tracks from over the years and I hope you get as much joy out of it as I have had working on it and choosing the songs.”

The I Dreamed A Dream singer added: “I’m a lady who likes to surprise, which is why I want to keep the four new songs a secret for now… We live in a time where there are very few surprises anymore. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”

Boyle shot to fame after being crowned runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, coming second to dance group Diversity.

She has gone on to become a household name, selling more than 20 million albums around the world and earning two Grammy nominations.

Boyle’s eighth studio album is available to order from Friday.