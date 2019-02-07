Shoppers get the giggles as M&S launches ‘love sausage’ for Valentine’s Day

Marks and Spencer has been met with an amused response after it released a “love sausage” product for Valentine’s Day.

The heart-shaped pork product, wrapped in streaky bacon and topped with truffle, is on sale for £5, with M&S promoting it as an accompaniment to a romantic breakfast in bed.

However many social media users have suggested the product is open to innuendo, with “love sausage” trending on Twitter in the UK.

Hi, I just asked a colleague at work if they wanted a bite of this product and everything has escalted so quickly I have an HR disciplinary at 2. Any chance you can get me some representation because of this innuendo filled product? — Matt Sandry (@MattSaysThings) February 7, 2019

“Hi, I just asked a colleague at work if they wanted a bite of this product and everything has escalted so quickly I have an HR disciplinary at 2,” wrote Matt Sandry in response to a post by M&S about the product.

“Any chance you can get me some representation because of this innuendo-filled product?”

Some did not seem keen on the dish, with journalist Harriet Hall tweeting: “I think I speak for women everywhere when I say we really, really do not want a love sausage.”

I think I speak for women everywhere when I say we really, really do not want a love sausage https://t.co/zMPTnx4hxf — Harriet Hall (@Harri_Grace) February 7, 2019

Advertising

Others suggested the release of the love sausage made the M&S official Twitter feed appear to be a parody account.

This seems like a parody account — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 7, 2019

The company has coyly denied any innuendo.

Advertising

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the retailer replied to one tweet, adding a winking face emoji.

Morning, you’re really opening yourselves up for real innuendo today with your ‘love sausage’ ??‍♂️? — Bruce Devlin (@BruceDevlin) February 7, 2019

I don't know what you're talking about, Bruce.. ?? – Chris pic.twitter.com/REg5wXBiO4 — M&S (@marksandspencer) February 7, 2019

An M&S spokesperson said of the product: “We’re encouraging customers to start the fun of Valentine’s Day celebrations early with a love sausage for breakfast.

“The recipe includes a hint of delicious truffle to make it extra special and my top tip is to crack two eggs into the centre of the heart, eight minutes before serving for the breakfast of dreams.”

The company has also released a sourdough loaf with “I love U” written on it.