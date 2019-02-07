Officers to speak to people in area where Libby Squire was last seen in Hull

Police officers will take to the streets where missing student Libby Squire was last seen almost a week ago as the search for the 21-year-old continues.

An 11-square-metre screen displaying images of the University of Hull student, who was reported missing from the city in the early hours of Friday, will also be driven around the area, Humberside Police said.

The force said officers would speak with people and hand out leaflets on Thursday night in a bid to gather information about her disappearance.

On Wednesday, her parents Lisa and Russ issued a statement thanking everyone who had helped in the search for their daughter, saying they had been “overwhelmed with people’s kindness and support”.

Police said Mr and Mrs Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, had met with their daughter’s friends and university staff.

In their statement, the couple said Miss Squire – whose full name is Liberty Anna – has two younger sisters and a younger brother, who all live in High Wycombe.

They said: “Growing up, Libby was a really happy child, and she is extremely close to her family and her siblings.”

Mr and Mrs Squire explained how Libby enjoyed English Language, English Literature and Latin at school and has a close group of friends stretching back to primary school.

They said she moved to Hull in September 2017 to study philosophy and was “really happy” at the university with a “lovely group of friends”.

They said she had decided to attend Hull University because she “fell in love with the city”.

Officers have said Miss Squire was dropped off in a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue at 11.29pm on Thursday and was seen 10 minutes later on CCTV near a bench on Beverley Road, where a motorist stopped to offer her help.

Staff and students gather at the University of Hull in solidarity and support of student Libby Squire (Danny Lawson/PA)

She is believed to have been in this area until around 12.10am on Friday.

A woman, who did not want to be named, told the Press Association on Wednesday that she had heard an “urgent, panicked scream” outside her house at around 12.30am on Friday.

The woman, who lives near Miss Squire’s home, said the area is populated by students who make a lot of noise “any day of the week”.

But she said the nature of the scream she heard on Friday morning was unusual and sounded like a woman was “being harassed”.

She said the scream was followed by male voices and the sound of a “bang”.

She said: “It was an urgent scream. It was panicked. It sounded like she was being harassed. That’s not unusual but not that kind of scream.”

She said she had spoken to police about what she had heard.