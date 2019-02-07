Menu

Man charged with murder following stabbing in Belfast

A 33-year-old has been detained after Ian Ogle was attacked at Cluan Place on January 27.

A man has been charged with murder after a loyalist community worker was stabbed 11 times in East Belfast.

Ian Ogle, 45, was attacked at Cluan Place on January 27.

A suspect, aged 33, was detained on suspicion of murder on Wednesday at Heathrow Airport, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.

He was charged with the killing on Thursday and will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, detectives said.

The husband and father-of-two was viciously attacked by a gang of at least five men and later died from his horrific injuries, police said.

