Man arrested over disappearance of student Libby Squire

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of missing Hull University student Libby Squire.

Humberside Police said the man was arrested at an address in Raglan Street, Hull, on Wednesday night.

A spokeswoman said 21-year-old Miss Squire has still not been found.

It’s been a week since Libby Squire was last seen in Hull. Tonight officers will be out speaking with people and handing out leaflets to gather more info. Also a 11sq metre screen will be driven around the area where Libby was last seen displaying images of her #HelpFindLibby pic.twitter.com/QXMOHNgQ4w — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) February 7, 2019

She was reported missing from the city in the early hours of Friday February 1 and an intensive search has been mounted by police and volunteers over the last week.

The spokeswoman said: “The man remains in our custody, assisting us with our inquiries.

“We have not yet found Libby and doing so remains our top priority.

“Libby’s parents have been informed of the man’s arrest and we’re continuing to support them at this difficult time.”

Advertising

Libby Squire (Family handout/PA)

The address where the man was arrested is about half a mile from Miss Squire’s home.

Police say they have received hundreds of calls in the last week.

Officers have said Miss Squire was dropped off in a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue at around 11.29pm on Thursday January 31 and was seen 10 minutes later on CCTV near a bench on Beverley Road, where a motorist stopped to offer help.

Advertising

She is believed to have been in this area until around 12.09am on Friday.

On Wednesday, Miss Squire’s parents Lisa and Russ issued a statement which said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has helped this week in trying to find Libby.

“We have been overwhelmed with people’s kindness and support and it’s been incredible how all her friends, students at the university, and members of the public have joined together to help us look for her.”

Police search Oak Road Pond in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)

Humberside Police said Mr and Mrs Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, had met their daughter’s friends and university staff.

In their statement, the couple said Miss Squire – whose full name is Liberty Anna – has two younger sisters and a younger brother, who all live in High Wycombe.

A woman, who did not want to be named, told the Press Association on Wednesday that she had heard an “urgent, panicked scream” outside her house at around 12.30am on Friday.

The woman, who lives near Miss Squire’s home, said the area is populated by students who make a lot of noise “any day of the week”.

But she said the scream she heard on Friday morning sounded unusual, like a woman was “being harassed”.

Officers have been searching a number of locations in the area of Hull where Miss Squire disappeared.

On Wednesday, a number of officers used sticks to look in the undergrowth on Oak Road Playing Fields and the Regional Marine Unit returned to search a pond nearby.