Knighthood is part of ‘big love affair’ with Britain, says author Ishiguro

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro has described his newly awarded knighthood as forming part of his “big love affair” with British culture.

Sir Kazuo, who wrote novels including Never Let Me Go and An Artist Of The Floating World, received a knighthood for services to literature on Thursday.

The ceremony, which was held by the Prince of Wales, was a “humbling” experience, the Nobel Prize-winning author said.

Sir Kazuo, who moved to the UK from Japan aged five, added: “It is all part of my story of coming from a different country and growing up in this country.

Sir Kazuo Ishiguro was made a knight by the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It is part of my big love affair with Britain and British culture.”

There is “something pleasing” about moving from what had been regarded as an “enemy culture” following the Second World War and finding success in the UK, Sir Kazuo said, adding: “I have been allowed to have such a privileged career here.”

His late parents would view the knighthood as “a vindication of their will to move”, he added.

Advertising

Dozens of others received honours at the ceremony.

Sir Kazuo, who said he first met Charles while working as a grouse beater for the Queen Mother, added: “I feel I am taking my place alongside all these other people who do very wonderful things as part of this society, many of them not in the public eye.”

He was joined at the ceremony in Buckingham Palace by his wife and daughter.

“I think they are rather thrilled,” Sir Kazuo said.

Advertising

Baritone singer Simon Keenlyside was also awarded a knighthood at the ceremony.

Simon Keenlyside received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “Imagine if I am sitting next to one of those wonderful old people who broke the enigma code at Bletchley Park.

“Do you think I would be proud if she called me Sir? No, I wouldn’t.”

However, he added: “I like the fact that the arts in some way are included.”

“It’s a wonderful present and I am thrilled to have it.”

Also honoured at the ceremony was Major Rebecca Pogson-Hughes-Emanuel, of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, who was awarded an MBE.

Major Rebecca Pogson-Hughes-Emanuel was congratulated by the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Major Pogson-Hughes-Emanuel, who raises money for charity Blind Veterans UK, said: “It is something that pays back my family, and my husband in particular, for all the sacrifices they have had to make.”

She added: “It is really telling that there are a broad spectrum of people here who are all humbled, shocked, uncomfortable and don’t know how to process it.

“I thought it was just me but there are a lot of people who were surprised that they were recognised and have been awarded something that is just mental really.”