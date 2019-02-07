Advertising
In Pictures: Uppies take on Doonies in bruising ancient ball game
The game of Hand Ba’ is played yearly in the Scottish Borders town of Jedburgh.
An annual traditional game with a macabre beginning has once again brought the streets of Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders to a standstill.
Fastern’s E’en Hand Ba’ is played with leather balls decorated with a tail of ribbons between two teams divided on where in the town they live – the Uppies v the Doonies.
It has moved on from its gruesome beginnings, where instead of a ball the villagers were said to have tossed the head of an Englishman through the streets. The ribbons are said to represent the long hair of the original “ball” in medieval times.
