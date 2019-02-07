Drugs worth £160,000 seized during raid

Drugs worth around £160,000 have been seized after police stopped a man at a high-rise.

The substances – believed to be cannabis – were recovered from a property in Cresswell Street, Glasgow, at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Officers carried out the search after stopping a man at Dundasvale Court.

Detective Inspector Stevie Elliot of Greater Glasgow Division said: “This recovery has resulted in us taking a significant amount of drugs off the street.

“Drugs have no place in our society and I want to reassure the public that we are committed to tackling such crimes.

“We continually gather intelligence and work within the communities in Glasgow every day to identify those who are intent on making money out of illegally trading drugs.”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and was due at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.