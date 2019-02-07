Committee closes petition calling for Section 30 Order

A Holyrood committee has agreed to close a petition urging the Scottish Government to seek a section 30 order from the UK Government.

The petition, lodged on behalf of the pro-independence group Forward as One, was closed after MSPs unanimously agreed that the Scottish Government had already clarified its position over when it would request a Section 30.

Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee also concluded that there would be further opportunities for the issue to be debated.

A Section 30 order, as set out in the Scotland Act 1998, allows Holyrood to legislate on reserved areas.

The Scottish Government would be required to request a Section 30 in order to hold a second independence referendum as the power to call a referendum is reserved to Westminster.

Having considered the petition in September 2018, the committee wrote to the Scottish Government for clarity over its position.

In its response to the committee, the Scottish Government stated: “The First Minister has made clear that she will provide an update on the issue of an independence referendum when there is greater clarity about the terms of Brexit”.

Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that the timing of a second referendum would be outlined in the coming weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that the timetable on holding an independence referendum will be set out ‘within weeks’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Scottish Conservative MSP Brian Whittle said that although he respected the views of the petitioner, responsibilty over whether to progress a Section 30 Order should remain in the hands of the Scottish Government, rather than a committee.

Mr Whittle said: “The only issue I have with this petition is that it leaves it open for another petition to come in to speak against it.

“What we’d then be doing is taking the independence debate and issue from the wider population into a committee debate.

“I think we understand that it’s the Scottish Government’s responsibility to bring this forward if it’s their wish and for that debate then to happen.”

Committee convener Johann Lamont said: “The test for me around the effectiveness of the petitions committee is – is it highlighting something that people are not aware of? Is it giving an opportunity to have a debate that wouldn’t happen otherwise? Or is there a lack of clarity on the part of those in authority about what their position is?

“On all of these grounds this petition, in my view, is not one that we would gain a lot from continuing because it’s clearly going to be debated.

“It’s my own view that we should close the petition because I am absolutely certain that that’s not the end to the debate.”

SNP MSP David Torrance said that he supported the conclusions of Ms Lamont.

“Convener, the Scottish Government has clarified its position and I’m quite happy to back you on this,” said Mr Torrance.

“This debate will be carried out elsewhere, it’s not for this committee to take it forward”.