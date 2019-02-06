What the papers say – February 6

Booze, Brexit and driverless cars make headlines on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail leads with the latest figures on alcohol consumption.

The figures also top The Independent, although it takes a different perspective.

The Independent: Deaths caused by alcohol reach record high #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LbkjERM4ez — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) February 5, 2019

The Daily Telegraph leads with Brexit and Theresa May’s position on the controversial Irish backstop.

The Daily Telegraph: May insists the Irish backstop is here to stay #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/loMF3Ppqt7 — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) February 5, 2019

The Guardian also covers the issue, saying it risked the ire of Brexiteers in the Conservative party.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 February 2019: May’s pledge on Irish border threatens to reopen Tory rift￼ pic.twitter.com/Dl9BkpEb0S — The Guardian (@guardian) February 5, 2019

Rolf Harris has been photographed in the grounds of a school, the Daily Mirror reports.

Efforts to save outsourcing giant Interserve from collapse are on the front of the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 6 February https://t.co/DPYTAEIg3Q pic.twitter.com/9vlGEfrKeg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 5, 2019

Fully driverless cars are expected to be on Britain’s roads by the end of the year, despite critics warning the technology is far from ready, The Times says.

The Sun leads with the backlash over Liam Neeson’s racially-charged comments on revenge.

Tomorrow's front page: Movie star Liam Neeson denied being racist as he defended his controversial comments about looking for a "black b*****d to kill after a friend was raped. https://t.co/fLrxi3ZsGt pic.twitter.com/H1g9n1nduT — The Sun (@TheSun) February 5, 2019

A police force “literally ran out of officers” after a series of serious incidents occurred simultaneously, the Daily Express reports.

And the Metro and the Daily Star both lead on a court case after the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie died of an overdose at a music festival.