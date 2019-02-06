Teenager stabbed to death near Prince George’s school

Shrewsbury motorists in rush-hour delays after lorry sheds load
Motorists are facing rush-hour delays in Shrewsbury after an overturned lorry shed its load.
Advertising
The man, believed to be 19 years old, died at the scene, police said.
A man has died after he was stabbed in Battersea, south London, police said.
Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Wolsey Court, off Westbridge Road, at 7.52pm on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing.
The man, believed to be 19 years old, was found with stab injuries and died at the scene at 8.36pm.
The stabbing took place less than half a mile from Prince George’s primary school, Thomas’s Battersea.
The man’s next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
The Metropolitan Police said a murder investigation has been launched.
Advertising
No arrests have been made and police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6767/5 Feb or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.
Witnesses can also tweet police via @MetCC
Advertising
Motorists are facing rush-hour delays in Shrewsbury after an overturned lorry shed its load.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.