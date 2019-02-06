Teenager left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after stabbing

A teenager has been left with life-changing injuries after he was stabbed in London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Dummond Street, Camden at around 1am on Tuesday February 5 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance arrived to find an 18-year-old with stab wounds to his head.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 18-year-old was left with life-changing injuries following a stabbing in #DrummondStreet #Camden in the early hours of 5 Feb. Those with information should call 101 ref CAD 277/5 Feb. https://t.co/unrVbDjwiz pic.twitter.com/6hQl7sjGc1 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 6, 2019

He remains in hospital where his injuries are not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone who witnesses the incident to come forward as no arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Ben Davis, of the central north command unit, said: “The victim, who was alone, was walking past Sainsbury’s on Hampstead Road when he was knocked over by a 4×4 vehicle.

“The occupants then got out and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.

Advertising

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and urge anyone who has information or dash camera footage that could help us to come forward.

He added: “A young man is in hospital with life-changing injuries and it is imperative that we find those responsible.”

Those with information should call 101, referencing CAD 277/5 Feb.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.