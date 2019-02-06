Menu

Teenager arrested after girl, 14, allegedly raped in woods

Published:

The 16-year-old boy has been released by officers pending further enquiries.

A teenage boy has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in woods in North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland received reports of a serious sexual assault in Newmains at around 12.25pm on Saturday.

Officers arrested and then later released a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 12.25pm on Saturday, police received a report of a 14-year-old girl being subjected to a serious sexual assault within a wooded area in Newmains.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.”

