Ground-breaking methodology behind Ireland’s first disabled youth orchestra

Musicians will use ground-breaking methodology to help establish Ireland’s first youth orchestra for disabled people.

Physically and intellectually challenged musicians will use conventional instruments and adaptive music technology (AMT), including tablet computers and motion sensors, to compose and perform music.

The initiative, launched by Ireland’s minister for culture Josepha Madigan on Wednesday, will include disabled people from every province on the island of Ireland.

Each of four ensembles will meet to improvise and compose music together throughout the year.

Delighted to launch a very special programme this morning. Le Chéile will establish Ireland's first National Youth Orchestra that will allow young disabled musicians to compose and perform on a level that has never been possible before.@creativeirl @riamdublin @UlsterUni pic.twitter.com/zGK4Y7oAJY — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) February 6, 2019

The methodology, known as conductology, is used to direct musical performance for disabled artists and was developed by Denise White from the University of Ulster.

Specialised body language – the first of its kind in the world – will be used by ensemble conductors to facilitate performance and improvisation.

Brendan Breslin, head of RIAM (Royal Irish Academy of Music) Connect and course supervisor of the eCourse in music ensemble direction, said: “The Le Cheile project is led by RIAM and essentially what we are doing is setting up four inclusive ensembles and will use assistive technology, including iPads, MacBook and motion sensors, to allow people with physical and intellectual challenges to access music performance.

Advertising

“Some of these people don’t have the ability to access regular instruments or artistic output so it overcomes that barrier.

“The actual consistent practice with a teacher can be quite difficult for those with intellectual challenges, so this allows people to rehearse as and when they want and create their own sounds on their tablet and manipulate them and access a performance aptitude which wasn’t there before.

“There’s also the social interaction and assemble participation, which in itself is a huge hub of well-being and development for participants.

“We already have some participants from the four locations across the island of Ireland.

Advertising

“We have some in place but we are looking for more. Once the initial phase is completed around September we will establish more.

“These groups will come together to create what will essentially be the first disabled orchestra for Ireland.”

Maria Jose Rojas Cruz plays the oboe with Mylo O’Brien, seven (PA)

One of the musicians, David Banfield, 25, described how the system works: “There are circles on the screen and the circles are all different colours like green, purple and blue.

“When you press the circles they make different sounds. When I’m playing it makes me feel very happy. I really enjoy it. I also play the piano and violin.

“I love to make music as it makes me feel very happy. It’s a very modern way to make music and sounds.”

Ms Madigan said the programme aims to nurture the creative imagination of children and adults.

“The founding of Open Youth Orchestra of Ireland (OYOI) in 2019, a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s National Creativity Fund, celebrates inclusivity in music performance education,” she added.