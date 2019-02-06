Boyfriend of soap actor’s daughter recorded video of her overdosing, court told

The boyfriend of a soap actor’s daughter recorded a nearly hour-long video of her as she overdosed on drugs at a festival, a court has heard.

Ceon Broughton, 29, gave Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the drug 2-CP at Bestival then recorded her in secluded woodland where she was found dead hours later, it is alleged.

In one 50-minute video Louella, the daughter of Holby City star John Michie, shouts: “This is the best trip I have ever f****** had.”

But as her condition deteriorated, Broughton ignored pleas from her family to seek help and continued to film even after she was dead, jurors at Winchester Crown Court heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie died in September 2017 (Zoe Barling/Family handout/PA)

In the clip shown to the jury, recorded at about 5.53pm, Louella says: “My mum and dad, my brother and sister, I love you lot.”

She repeatedly shouts at Broughton to “film me”, “call my mum” and “call my brother, call my sister”.

At times he appears to be smiling as he turns the camera on himself and tells Louella, “it’s between me and you”.

He also tells her, “put your phone away” and asks her to turn on airplane mode, which disables calls and messaging, as she talks about contacting her mum.

She is occasionally seen stumbling around the wooded area, on the fringe of the festival site.

Broughton, of Enfield, north London, denies manslaughter and supplying Louella the drug.

Jurors were told Louella’s mum, Carol Fletcher-Michie, eventually contacted Broughton at 6.48pm and heard Louella “screeching” in the background.

She “dropped everything” and travelled with Mr Michie, 62, to the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, the court heard.

Louella was found dead by security at around 1am on September 11 2017 after Broughton left her to seek help, the court was told.