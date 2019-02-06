Body found in lake confirmed as missing student

A body found in a lake by police officers has been formally identified as missing student Daniel Williams.

Mr Williams, 19, was reported missing after he failed to return to his student accommodation following a night out in a student union bar on the Whiteknights campus at the University of Reading last Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said officers found a body in a lake on the campus on Tuesday morning which had been formally identified as Mr Williams, of Sutton, London.

Daniel Williams (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Superintendent Stan Gilmour, local policing area commander for Reading, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of Daniel Williams as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Please respect their privacy at this exceptionally difficult time for them.

“I would like to thank members of the public and the media for sharing our appeal for information in relation to Daniel while he was missing.”

A major search, aided by search and rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service, was launched for Mr Williams, who was in his second year studying computer science.

His death is being treated as unexplained and is not believed to be suspicious, the force added.