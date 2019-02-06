Bodies of two walkers recovered from mountain

The bodies of two walkers who died after falling on a Munro have been recovered from the mountain.

Concerns were raised for two men in difficulty on Ben Hope in Sutherland at around 3.45pm on Tuesday.

A search operation was launched involving the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team and an HM Coastguard helicopter.

The helicopter crew discovered the bodies on the north-west side of the 3,041ft mountain shortly after 2am on Wednesday.

Police said the men’s bodies were recovered by volunteers from the Assynt team and the Coastguard helicopter on Wednesday afternoon.

Inspector Kevin Macleod thanked the mountain rescue volunteers working “in extremely challenging conditions”.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this tragic time.

“I would also like to pass on our gratitude to the volunteers of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions.”