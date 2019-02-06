Menu

At least three in hospital after Batley gas explosion

Published:

Local residents have been evacuated.

At least three people have been taken to hospital after a gas explosion and fire in Batley, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said the explosion occurred in a domestic flat in the Hick Lane area of Batley, in Kirklees.

The force said “a number of people” received burns and are being treated in hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Wayne Horner said: “I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community; residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the number of patients was unclear as the incident was ongoing.

Police were alerted just before 6.50pm on Wednesday to reports of a “loud noise” and remain on scene along with the fire and ambulance services.

A spokesman for the force said a police cordon was in place and that people from the immediate area had been evacuated as a precaution.

