Seven-year-old boy saves mother with 999 call

A seven-year-old boy has helped save his mother’s life by ringing the police after she collapsed.

Noah Gofur, from Bromley, south London, called 999 when his mother Marjana fell to the floor unable to move after picking him up from school.

He told dispatchers: “Hello, my mum can’t move. She’s lying on the floor and I don’t know what’s happening.”

As well as giving police the information they needed over the phone, Noah also looked after his 15-month-old sister Isabella until help arrived.

Officers arrived to find Marjana, 37, slumped on the floor semi-conscious, where she was treated by paramedics and taken to Princess Royal University Hospital.

Doctors believe she may have been suffering complications from an ear infection.

She said: “We are so proud of Noah, it must have been upsetting for him to see me unwell but he was amazing calling for help.

“We’ve always taught him to know our address in case he ever got lost or something happened but we could have never imagined him being so brave.”

Metropolitan Police officers paid a surprise visit to Noah to show their gratitude for his heroics, allowing him to play inside their car as a treat.

His mother added: “I’m so grateful for everything the police have done for us, not only on the night but coming to see Noah and letting him play in the police cars too.

“We really feel like this has been a huge boost to his confidence.”

Hero 7-year-old from #PettsWood #Bromley saves mum by dialling 999 & meets officers who responded to his call https://t.co/kMkDQKu7oF pic.twitter.com/Lb2IXhNhzY — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 5, 2019

Pc Matt Lockie, who arranged the visit, said: “Noah did a great job in making sure his mum got the care she needed, and his fast thinking and bravery meant she is now recovering well.

“We were delighted to be able to pop round to say well done and we know he has been recognised at school as well, which is great.

“Hopefully his actions mean that if any other children are in the same situation, they will know what to do.”