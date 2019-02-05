Advertising
Man arrested over indecent images of children
The 35-year-old was arrested in Londonderry on Tuesday by detectives from the PSNI’s Child Internet Protection Team
A 35-year-old man has been arrested over indecent images of children.
He was arrested in Londonderry on Tuesday morning by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s child internet protection team.
He was arrested on suspicious of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
The man was released on Tuesday afternoon on police bail, pending forensic examination of his electronic devices.
