Kylie Minogue to headline Brighton Pride

Kylie Minogue has said she “can’t wait” to headline Brighton Pride later this year.

The star took to Twitter to share her excitement on Tuesday after organisers of the UK’s biggest Pride event announced she would be performing.

She told millions of fans who follow her online she “can’t wait to celebrate Pride” while sharing an image of the LGBT symbol, the rainbow flag.

BRIGHTON! It’s happening! Can’t wait to celebrate #Pride with you all on August 3rd! ?️‍? Tickets on sale now https://t.co/1db0CuROYt pic.twitter.com/ZUK5dXaHNi — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) February 5, 2019

Organisers of the south coast festival said Minogue would be bringing a “very special show with some of her biggest hits” to Preston Park in the East Sussex city on August 3 for her “first ever full UK Pride performance”.

She will be supported by electro pop group Clean Bandit.

The news comes just weeks after police issued a man with a harassment warning following a complaint from the Australian singer.

The show will follow her appearance at Glastonbury Festival on June 30, when she will perform in the Legend slot.

The 50-year-old, who first found fame in television soap Neighbours, said in December she was “thrilled” to announce the news – 14 years after she had to cancel her solo show at the Somerset festival because of breast cancer.

Last year Britney Spears brought her Las Vegas Piece of Me show to Brighton Pride when she headlined the event to kickstart her European tour in front of some 57,000 fans.

The performance marked her first time on stage in the UK since 2011 and the large crowds prompted chaos at the city’s main railway station as fans tried to travel home after the event.

Tickets for this year’s event are on sale at http://www.pride-tickets.org.