Grenfell community cookbook backed by Duchess of Sussex wins award

The book was published with Meghan’s help by a group of west London women who provided meals to neighbours.
A community cookbook created to help Grenfell families and supported by the Duchess of Sussex has won a writing award.
The Hubb Community Kitchen was set up by a group of west London women to provide meals to neighbours affected by the Grenfell fire disaster.
Their book, Together: Our Community Cookbook, includes 50 recipes and a foreword written by Meghan.
Contributors received a special commendation at the Andre Simon Food & Drink Book Awards 2018 in London on Tuesday.
The awards showcase the best of contemporary food and drink writing and are now in their 40th year.
The duchess first visited the kitchen in January 2018 and has made several other private trips to the centre to meet volunteers and learn more about their work.
Recipes in the cookbook are family favourites created by the cooks who support not only residents affected by the Grenfell fire but others in the community.
Meghan helped put the group in touch with a publisher and her Royal Foundation provided assistance with legal and administrative issues.
All proceeds from the cookbook go back to the Hubb.
