Is your store shutting? Full list of HMV closures

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The chain’s flagship Oxford Street branch in London is among the closures.

HMV

HMV has closed 27 stores with immediate effect following its sale to Canadian retailer Sunrise Records.

– Full list of closures

Ayr
Bath
Bluewater
Bristol Cribbs
Chichester
Exeter Princesshay
Fopp Bristol
Fopp Glasgow Byres
Fopp Manchester
Fopp Oxford
Glasgow Braehead
Guernsey
Hereford

HMV
Twenty-seven stores are closing with immediate effect (Alys Key/PA)

Manchester Trafford
Merry Hill
Oxford Street, London
Peterborough Queensgate
Plymouth Drake Circus
Reading
Sheffield Meadowhall
Southport
Thurrock
Tunbridge Wells
Uxbridge
Watford
Westfield London
Wimbledon

UK News

