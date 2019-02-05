Advertising
Is your store shutting? Full list of HMV closures
The chain’s flagship Oxford Street branch in London is among the closures.
HMV has closed 27 stores with immediate effect following its sale to Canadian retailer Sunrise Records.
– Full list of closures
Ayr
Bath
Bluewater
Bristol Cribbs
Chichester
Exeter Princesshay
Fopp Bristol
Fopp Glasgow Byres
Fopp Manchester
Fopp Oxford
Glasgow Braehead
Guernsey
Hereford
Manchester Trafford
Merry Hill
Oxford Street, London
Peterborough Queensgate
Plymouth Drake Circus
Reading
Sheffield Meadowhall
Southport
Thurrock
Tunbridge Wells
Uxbridge
Watford
Westfield London
Wimbledon
