Body found during search for missing man
The man’s body was found on New Street, Musselburgh, at around 10am on Tuesday.
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Lothian.
John Muir was reported missing from the area having last been in contact with his family on the evening of Thursday January 31.
A body was found on New Street, Musselburgh, at around 10am on Tuesday, police said.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the 33-year-old’s next of kin has been notified.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
