Body found during search for missing man

The man’s body was found on New Street, Musselburgh, at around 10am on Tuesday.

A body has been found in the search for a missing man in East Lothian.

John Muir was reported missing from the area having last been in contact with his family on the evening of Thursday January 31.

A body was found on New Street, Musselburgh, at around 10am on Tuesday, police said.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the 33-year-old’s next of kin has been notified.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

