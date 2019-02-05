Belfast hotel rooms increase by a quarter following construction surge

The number of hotel rooms in Belfast has increased by a quarter following a construction surge, a survey showed.

Ten new hotels were completed last year, adding more than 1,200 new rooms, consultants Deloitte said.

New starts in 2018 included the budget easyHotel, the George Best Hotel, an AC Marriott and the 300-bedroom Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street.

The report said: “Belfast’s tourism success story continued into 2018, with growth in visitor numbers and spend.

“Reflective of this sector’s strength, there has been a surge of hotel developments in recent years within the city centre.

“2018 has been a banner year for the hospitality industry; there have been 10 hotel completions last year – a remarkable figure, and the yield of several years of development and investment by both the public and private sector to put Belfast on the map as a business and weekend destination.”

The 81-bed easyHotel is situated in the Howard Buildings, above a row of retail units, and is the first hotel from the easyHotel brand to be opened in Northern Ireland – representing a £5 million investment.

The George Best Hotel, Donegall Square South, is a £15 million investment by Liverpool-based Signature Living Group to redevelop the former Scottish Amicable Building into a 63-bed hotel themed on the life of the former Manchester United striker.

The largest is the 300-bedroom Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street.

The Crowne Plaza hotel in south Belfast is undergoing a £3.3 million refurbishment, with the addition of 13 new rooms.

The Deloitte report, entitled A Time for Resilience: Belfast Crane Survey, said: “In addition to the volume, the variety of new hotel stock entering the Belfast market is notable.

“2018 saw the diversification of Belfast’s hotel offering; from the budget accommodation opening at Belfast’s first easyHotel; new luxury offerings at Grand Central; serviced apartments being developed at The Flint Hotel, and expansions to the existing boutique offering at Ten Square and Bullitt.

“This could be seen as a sign that the hotel offering in Belfast is beginning to reach a new level of maturity, indicating confidence in catering to a range of visitors.”