TV show question for jurors in trial of man accused of killing actor’s daughter

Jurors who will try a man accused of killing Holby City actor John Michie’s daughter have been asked if they watch the programme.

Ceon Broughton, 29, denies the manslaughter of Louella Fletcher-Michie, 25, who died after she took the Class A party drug 2-CP at Bestival music festival.

She was found unresponsive in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site, at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, in the early hours of September 11 2017.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court is expected to be opened by prosecutor William Mousley QC on Tuesday after he asked jurors sworn on Monday if they were a “regular watcher of Holby City on the television”.

Mr Michie, 62, who has also starred in Taggart and Coronation Street, is due to give evidence at the trial.

Louella Fletcher-Michie died in September 2017 (Zoe Barling/Familt handout/PA)

Broughton, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, north London, denies one count of manslaughter and another of supplying 2-CP to Miss Fletcher-Michie.

He appeared in the dock with braided hair and wearing a patterned white sweater, black trousers and white trainers as the jury was sworn.

The indictment alleges manslaughter between September 9 and 12 2017.

Broughton, represented by Stephen Kamlish QC, allegedly supplied 2-CP to Miss Fletcher-Michie on September 10 2017.

A statement released through Mr Michie’s agent after her death said she “inspired all who knew her with her joy of life”.