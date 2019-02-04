Theresa May to travel to Northern Ireland for Brexit speech

Theresa May is to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday for a speech in which she will confirm her Government’s “absolute commitment” to avoiding a hard border with the Republic after Brexit.

The Prime Minister’s trip, which will also take in talks with local businesses, comes as she prepares to return to Brussels to demand the reopening of the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Meanwhile, Downing Street scotched rumours of an early election on June 6. Asked whether Mrs May was considering a vote on that date, her official spokesman said: “No, absolutely not. Any suggestion otherwise is categorically untrue.”

The spokesman also said it was “simply not true” that the Government was drawing up plans for the evacuation of the Queen from Buckingham Palace in the case of civil unrest after a no-deal Brexit.

Rebel Tory MPs have been invited into the heart of government to thrash out changes to the Brexit deal which she hopes can overcome massive opposition in Brussels and Westminster.

At the heart of the changes being demanded by Conservative Eurosceptics is the removal of the so-called “backstop”, which is designed to keep the Irish border open in the absence of a broader trade deal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that agreement on the Irish border was still possible.

But she said that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be renegotiated, so questions about the border would have to be addressed in the Political Declaration on future EU/UK relations.

Speaking during a trip to Japan, Ms Merkel said that “one has to be creative and we must listen to one another” on the border issue, adding: “But we must hear from Great Britain how they envision that.”

Angela Merkel held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during her visit to Tokyo (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

The trip came days after a new EU-Japan trade deal came into force and a day after Nissan confirmed it was ditching plans to build its X-Trail SUV in Sunderland.

The company said the decision was largely driven by changing demand for diesel models but added that “uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future”.

Hardline Eurosceptics in the European Research Group and Remain-supporting former ministers were due to gather in the Cabinet Office for the first meeting of the new Alternative Arrangements Working Group (AAWG).

(PA Graphics)

ERG deputy chairman Steve Baker, former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson and Yeovil MP Marcus Fysh will sit around a table with former education secretary Nicky Morgan and ex-cabinet office minister Damian Green to examine the feasibility of the so-called Malthouse Compromise.

Downing Street confirmed that they will meet under the chairmanship of Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay on each of the first three days of this week and did not rule out further meetings beyond that date.

The PM’s spokesman said the group would be moving “urgently” to explore ideas “as soon as possible” for Mrs May to take to Brussels. Downing Street has previously suggested that these might revolve around a time-limit or unilateral brake on the backstop or technological solutions to keep traffic flowing over the border.

From left, Brexiteers Owen Paterson and Steve Baker will sit down with former remain backer Nicky Morgan to help find viable changes to the Irish backstop (Dominic Lipinski, Victoria Jones, Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The spokesman declined to confirm a claim from Home Secretary Sajid Javid that the UK Border Force has identified “existing technology” to perform the job.

Mr Javid told the BBC on Sunday: “They have shown me quite clearly you can have no hard border on the island of Ireland and you can use existing technology. It is perfectly possible, the only thing missing is a bit of goodwill on the EU side.”

However, this was publicly questioned by the EU’s deputy chief negotiator Sabine Weyand, who tweeted: “Can technology solve the Irish border problem? Short answer: not in the next few years.”

Drawn up in meetings co-ordinated by housing minister Kit Malthouse, the proposal bearing his name recasts the backstop as a “free trade agreement-lite”, with a commitment on all sides there should be no hard border and an extended transition period to December 2021.

It is seen as one of the main reasons the ERG changed its mind and backed an amendment last Tuesday tabled by Sir Graham Brady authorising Mrs May to go back to Brussels and seek a new deal with the backstop stripped out.

Mrs May told the Commons last week it was “a serious proposal that we are engaging with sincerely and positively”.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson accused the Tory leadership of using rumours of a June election, which appeared in Sunday newspapers, as a “scare tactic” to bounce exhausted Conservative MPs into backing her Withdrawal Agreement.

He used his regular Daily Telegraph column to suggest that if someone in Tory HQ thought a summer election was a good idea they should be “dispatched on secondment to Venezuela or Zimbabwe or somewhere they can do less damage”.

He attacked the idea not because he thought Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party might win but because “if Tory MPs were asked to go into electoral battle in the next few months, there would be a hole in the heart of our manifesto”.

He added: “I have no idea what we would say about the EU – because after two-and-a-half years of dither the truly astonishing feature of the UK position is that the big questions have still not been answered.”