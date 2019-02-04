Mother in emotional appeal to find missing Hull student

The mother of missing student Libby Squire has made an emotional appeal to her daughter to get in touch as the search for her entered its fourth day.

Lisa Squire told the 21-year-old University of Hull student in a video appeal: “It is breaking my heart not knowing where you are.”

Miss Squire has not been seen since late on Thursday night.

Parents make an emotional plea to find daughter Libby. Nearly four days since Libby Squire was reported missing in the early hours of Friday 1 Feb her parents have made this emotional plea for anyone with information to please come forward. Log 29 of 1/2/19 refers pic.twitter.com/x1b2Z3uzar — Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) February 4, 2019

Her parents issued the statement through Humberside Police on Monday as police scoured a waterway and searched bins and drains near the student’s home on Wellesley Avenue in Hull.

Mrs Squire said: “We just want to know that you are safe.

“Please get in touch with us any way you can.”