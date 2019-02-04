Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Bullish line-up wins fans at livestock sale

UK News | Published:

The Stirling Bull Sales attract thousands to the show ring.

United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales

Some of the best livestock in the UK went under the hammer in Scotland during the Stirling Bull Sales.

Held three times a year, the two-week sale attract thousands of buyers keen to boost their herds of pedigree breeds, including Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and British Blue.

United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
United Auctions’ Stirling Bull Sales
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News