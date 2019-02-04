Advertising
In Pictures: Bullish line-up wins fans at livestock sale
The Stirling Bull Sales attract thousands to the show ring.
Some of the best livestock in the UK went under the hammer in Scotland during the Stirling Bull Sales.
Held three times a year, the two-week sale attract thousands of buyers keen to boost their herds of pedigree breeds, including Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and British Blue.
