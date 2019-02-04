Advertising
Bus driver taken to hospital after crashing into garden
The crash happened in the Knightswood area of Glasgow.
A bus driver has been taken to hospital after his bus crashed into the garden of a house in Glasgow.
The vehicle hit parked cars before coming to a stop in front of the property in Alderman Road in the Knightswood area.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.55pm on Monday.
The bus driver, a 56-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow as a precaution.
Four passengers were checked over by paramedics but did not need hospital treatment.
Police said there were no reports of serious injuries.
