Bus crashes into garden in Glasgow

UK News | Published:

There were no reports of any serious injuries following the incident in Glasgow.

The bus which crashed into the garden of a house in Glasgow

A bus has crashed into the garden of a house in Glasgow.

The vehicle collided with parked cars before coming to a stop in front of the property in Alderman Road in the Knightswood area.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.55pm on Monday.

Police said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

UK News

