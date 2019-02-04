Ayrshire investment can have ‘transformative’ impact, minister claims

A major investment in the Ayrshire economy will have a “transformative” impact on the area, Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson has said.

The Scottish Government last week announced £100 million would be invested in the region, matching the funding pledged by the UK Government.

Investment will be made to support the aerospace sector, economic infrastructure, skills and inclusion, as well as tourism in the area.

“It’s fantastic to be in Ayrshire today to progress how the Scottish Government’s £100 million investment can have the transformative effect on the local economy that we all want to see,” Mr Matheson said.

“We have made clear our commitment to invest in the Ayrshire Growth Deal for some considerable time so I am glad that plans are coming together.

“In particular, we look forward to being able to announce a heads of terms agreement as soon as possible, which will specify which projects will be supported by this joint investment.”

Sharon Hodgson, head of the Ayrshire Growth Deal, said: “This welcome announcement is testament to the hard work and commitment of many people across the region.

Advertising

“The Growth Deal represents partnership working at its very best and it’s thanks to the collective effort by the three Ayrshire Councils, cross-party politicians, the public and private sector and many other partners that we have reached this momentous milestone in the timeline of the deal.

“People sit at the heart of the Ayrshire Growth Deal and this investment will transform our communities and create opportunities for generations of local people to come, as partners continue to work together to deliver ambitious plans to drive economic growth and to revitalise Ayrshire.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: “The UK Government’s £100 million investment in the Ayrshire Growth Deal will be transformative for the region, boosting jobs and prosperity right across Ayrshire.

“This brings UK Government investment in Growth Deals in Scotland to £1.2 billion, a huge commitment to growing Scotland’s economy.

“We look forward to working with the Ayrshire Councils, the Scottish Government and the private sector to finalise the details of the innovative projects to be funded through the Growth Deal.”