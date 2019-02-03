Advertising
What the papers say – February 3
Brexit, Boris Johnson and a new political party in the works are on the fronts.
Brexit, Boris Johnson, the licence fee and disaffected Labour MPs make headlines on Sunday.
Prime Minister Theresa May has written in the Sunday Telegraph pledging to “battle for Britain” when she travels to Brussels to reopen negotiations.
The Sunday Times leads with “plans” on how the Queen may be evacuated in the event of unrest as a result of a no-deal Brexit.
Boris Johnson was spotted discarding paperwork at a petrol station, the Sunday Mirror reports.
The Observer leads with a report that a group of disaffected Labour MPs are preparing to quit the party and set up a new centrist movement.
Advertising
The Sunday People has spoken to the father of speedboat date victim Charlotte Brown.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.