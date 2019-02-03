Warning to motorists as gas leak closes main road

Police have closed a main road in the West of Scotland to deal with a gas leak.

The A760 is closed between Main Street in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire, and the neighbouring town of Kilbirnie in North Ayrshire.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Gas network company SGN said the temporary closure was to ensure safety and workers would be carrying out emergency repairs to the gas main overnight and into Monday.

The leak is said to be near Lochwinnoch Golf Club, which has been advised by police to remain closed on Monday.

Hannah Brett, spokeswoman for gas network company SGN, said on Sunday night: “We’re working to repair our gas main alongside the A760 at Lochwinnoch.

“To keep everyone safe while we carry out our emergency repairs, we’ve temporarily closed the A760 Newton of Barr between Main Street in Lochwinnoch and Kerse Bridge at Kerse Nursery.

“We’ll continue to work tonight and into tomorrow to repair our gas pipe.

“This section of the A760 will remain closed until our repair is complete.

“All being well, we hope to reopen the road by 8pm tomorrow evening.”