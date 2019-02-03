Two youths attacked in west London

Two youths, believed to be teenagers, have been attacked in Hounslow, west London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 2.30pm to reports that a male had been stabbed in the area of Harlington Road East in Feltham.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens, was taken to a south London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police then received another call a short time later, saying a second male, believed to be in his mid teens, had been slashed on Hounslow Road.

UPDATED: The victims in the #Feltham assaults had sustained knife injuries; neither of the teenagers is believed to have life-threatening injuries. Officers remain in the area. Anyone with info is asked to call 101 ref: 4160/3Feb — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 3, 2019

The victim has been taken to hospital for slash wound injuries which are thought to be non-life threatening.

It is believed the two victims may have been attacked in Feltham Park.

Police are investigating whether the two assaults are linked, and no arrests have been made.

Officers remain in the area and ask anyone with information to call 101 ref: 4160/3Feb.