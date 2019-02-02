Two men seriously injured in Glasgow incident

Two men have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after an incident in Glasgow.

Police were called to Primrose Street in the Whiteinch area of the city at around 4pm on Saturday.

An area of the street and nearby Dumbarton Road were cordoned off for several hours as officers dealt with the incident.

The injured men were taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The cordons were removed by 9pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”