Motorists stranded for second night as extreme weather continues

Motorists were stranded for a second night as heavy snow blanketed roads and the wintry weather brought traffic to a standstill.

Sleet and snow continued across the early hours of Saturday morning impacting highways across Kent and Hampshire, and causing treacherous conditions.

There were reports of drivers stuck past midnight on some routes, with issues reported on the A21, A229 and A249 in Kent, as well as the A339, A30 and M3 in Hampshire.

One motorist who gave his name as Joey told the BBC he was forced to eat snow off the roof of his car after he became trapped on the M3.

#M3 between J6 & J7 #Basingstoke now cleared. Recovery work & carriageway treatment completed, stranded vehicles removed, with traffic caught within this cleared. Many thanks to our Service Providers & @HantsPolice for working with us, & to road users who were caught up in this — Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) February 2, 2019

Kent Police said it had seen an “incredibly busy night” with multiple vehicles stuck.

The force also said there had been “numerous RTCs (road traffic collisions) and vehicles going the wrong way on the motorway”.

Highways England South East operations manager Robert Bell said: “We have every sympathy for drivers who found themselves stranded in the severe weather.

“Safety is our top priority and our teams of gritters and snow ploughs, supported by our traffic officers, worked through the night to keep the roads treated.

Good Morning: Fine for many but cold with some wintry showers. For the latest forecast: https://t.co/lvmvtqQWBN ^Chris pic.twitter.com/EzjQ9jzCwJ — Met Office (@metoffice) February 2, 2019

“On the M3, three HGVs came to a halt, blocking the carriageway and stopping traffic. We worked hard with police partners to get the traffic moving as soon as possible in the challenging conditions.”

Highways England said 14 gritters fitted with snow ploughs worked to clear the M3 between junctions five and eight – with all traffic cleared by 1.30am.

Gritters fitted with snow ploughs were also dispatched to help on the A21 in Kent, where two lorries became stranded at around 8pm, with the road cleared by around 1.30am.

The latest wintry weather comes after a dump of up to 14cm of snow on Friday caused havoc in the South West, forcing motorists to abandon their cars and seek shelter as traffic stood still.

Travellers were hit by long delays and hundreds of schools closed their doors as February began with the coldest night for seven years.

The big freeze is expected to continue over the weekend, with the Met Office warning Scotland could see lows of minus 16C (3.2F) over Saturday into Sunday.

A low of minus 15.4C (4.3F) was recorded just before midnight on Thursday at Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

A249 #DetlingHill last night once reopened. GS pic.twitter.com/xhVwUwaNGw — Kent Police RPU (@kentpoliceroads) February 2, 2019

It was less chilly over Friday night and into Saturday morning – with temperatures dipping to minus 8.3C (17F) at their lowest, which was recorded at Shap in Cumbria.

Meteorologist Alex Burkill said parts of England could also see sub-zero temperatures reach double digits.

He told the Press Association: “Over Saturday we’ll see some snow showers around the far north, the far west and the far east of the UK.

“Elsewhere it’s a cold day again and feeling especially cold in the south, where it will be breezy, but for most it will be dry and sunny.”

He said Benson in Oxfordshire was one of the spots predicted to reach minus 10C (14F) or below, with much of the UK expected to be “really cold” overnight.

Bristol airport advise that there may be some delays due to the de-icing of aircraft and the de-icing of passenger routes to aircraft this morning. We would like to thank passengers for their patience and co-operation at this time. – James — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) February 2, 2019

A yellow warning for snow and ice covering large areas of the UK will remain in place until noon on Saturday.

It covers northern Scotland, most of Northern Ireland, the eastern coast of England, the south of England and the west coast of Wales.

Snow caused widespread disruption on Friday, with 19cm recorded at RAF Odiham in Hampshire by the evening.

Most flights were cancelled from a snow-covered Bristol Airport on Friday, with the runway reopened on Saturday.

However, travellers were warned by the airport on Twitter that there could be delays due to the aircraft and the passenger routes to them having to be de-iced.

London City Airport also closed its runway on Friday night due to heavy snowfall, causing some flights to be diverted and others to be cancelled. Normal service had resumed on Saturday.