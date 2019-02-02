Menu

Missing couple found safe and well

UK News | Published:

Police appealed for help to trace ‘vulnerable’ John and Mary Smith from Stranraer.

Missing woman Mary Smith

A vulnerable couple missing overnight in south-west Scotland have been found safe and well.

Police appealed for help in tracing Mary Smith, 63, and John Smith, 65, from Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway.

The pair had been last seen in the town’s Bellevilla Road on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Mary and John have been traced safe and well.

“The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”

UK News

