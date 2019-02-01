Advertising
What the papers say – February 1
Brexit, statins and Amazon’s contribution to the public purse are on Friday’s front pages.
The Daily Mail says some MPs have complained about having to cancel ski trips due to plans to shelve the recess and vote on Brexit legislation.
The Guardian reports that nearly one in three British businesses are actively considering relocating some operations if the UK crashes out of the EU.
The i leads with a report on extra cash being earmarked for Leave constituencies held by opposition MPs.
The Daily Mirror reports on Amazon’s tax affairs.
The Church of England has called for social media companies to be slapped with multi-million pound fines if they fail to tackle harmful content, the Daily Telegraph reports.
The Times leads with the outcome of legal action against the Assad government over the murder of Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin.
The Daily Express leads with research into the benefits of taking statins.
The Sun reports on the development of a contraceptive gel for men.
The Financial Times says eight banks, which haven not yet been publicly named, are accused of collusion in the multi-trillion euro bond market.
Government claims the number of rough sleepers has fallen have been rejected by charities, The Independent reports.
