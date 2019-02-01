Mother and sister of woman missing with son, three, plead for her to come home

The mother and sister of a woman who has vanished with her three-year-old son have urged her to come home.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, disappeared with Olly Sheridan six months ago after becoming embroiled in family court litigation with ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

Her mother Donna, 47, and sister Maddie, 22, on Friday made a joint plea with Mr Sheridan, who is in his mid-forties, and said Olly needed to “come home to his normal life”.

They issued a joint statement after a judge analysed the latest stage of the litigation at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

“We just want to know that Olly is safe and we plead for Ellie to return home as soon as possible,” they said.

“We all agree that Olly needs to come home to his normal life surrounded by family and friends.”

Mr Justice Williams had initially raised the alarm in December.

He said he remained gravely concerned.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders, who is from Basildon, Essex, disappeared with Olly in July, a few weeks before she was due to give evidence in a “critical” family court hearing, according to lawyers.

Family court hearings had been staged in private and journalists were barred from identifying anyone involved.

But Mr Justice Williams has lifted the identity bar in the hope that publicity will help find Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

He said family members could be named and photographs published.

Essex Police are also searching and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.