Man seriously injured in gang attack near Glasgow casino

A man has been seriously injured after being set upon by four men near a casino.

The 30-year-old was assaulted on the Broomielaw in Glasgow, close to the Riverside Casino, at around 6am on Friday.

His four attackers then fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

All the suspects are white and in their 20s.

One is 6ft 4in with fair hair and was wearing a white shirt and skinny jeans.

Another has short, blond hair which was swept to the side. He was wearing a blue leather jacket and black jeans.

The third was wearing a black leather jacket and a white T-shirt.

The fourth suspect is 6ft tall with brown hair and was wearing a grey padded jacket, blue jeans and grey Adidas trainers.

The former three have English accents, while the accent of the fourth is not known.

Detective Constable Vhairi MacDonald said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Broomielaw at the time this incident took place and may have either witnessed the assault or saw the suspects hanging about.”