Father pays tribute to ‘murdered’ twins with moving poem

The father of twins allegedly murdered by their mother on Boxing Day has paid tribute to them after what would have been their second birthday.

Jake and Chloe Ford, aged 23 months, were found dead at a house in Margate, Kent, at around 3.35am on December 27.

They would have turned two on January 24, according to a post by Steven Ford on Twitter.

In a statement issued by Kent Police on his behalf, Mr Ford said he “could not have been more proud” to be a father to Chloe and Jake was “everything” he ever wanted in a son.

In a poem entitled Beautiful Jake And Chloe, he said: “Every thought holds you close,

“Every tear is for you both,

“My two perfect souls will live on within my heart,

“Jake’s laugh, Chloe’s song, beautiful smiles will never part,

“Together always, forever young,

“I’ll never let you go but now I set you free,

“I promise to be the best man I can be,

“Gone but never to be forgotten,

“Jake and Chloe forever,

“Daddy loves you xx”

Jake Ford (Steven Ford/PA)

Describing Jake as “Daddy’s boy”, he said: “Jakey, you were everything I ever wanted in a son, I looked at you and saw me.

“Your smile, your laugh and your beautiful eyes.

“You were kind, caring and always ready for daddy cuddles.

“Every day with you was a great day and the memories we shared will live on in me.

“I promise to make you proud.

“I love you my son.”

Chloe Ford (Steven Ford/PA)

Describing Chloe as “my little coco pop”, he said: “Coco, my perfect baby girl, my little genius.

“I couldn’t have been more proud to be your daddy.

“Every day we would sing to each other and when we did I fell in love with you a little bit more.

“You were perfect to me, you were beautiful and everything I ever dreamed a daughter would be.

“I love you baby girl, daddy wants kisses x”

He added: “Jake, Chloe, the part of me that’s you will never die. I love you x x”

Samantha Ford, 37, has been charged with murdering the twins. She is yet to enter a plea and is next due to appear in court on May 17.