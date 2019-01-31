William and Kate to attend Bafta film awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards, it has been confirmed.

The royal couple will walk the red carpet at the star-studded event on February 10, and William, who is the president of Bafta, will present its highest accolade, the Fellowship, to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker.

Amanda Berry, chief Executive of Bafta, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back the duke and duchess to the EE British Academy Film Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the #EEBAFTAs Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10th February. The Duke, @BAFTA President, and The Duchess will meet BAFTA representatives and watch the ceremony. The Duke will also present the Fellowship award. pic.twitter.com/cvS3GdU9uN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

“We are grateful to their royal highnesses for their continued support of Bafta, and the work we do to inspire, nurture and develop exceptional talent in the UK and internationally.

“We look forward to welcoming them to the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 February.”

The couple attended the ceremony last year when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis.

Kate at the EE British Academy Film Awards last year (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Favourite leads the nominations at the ceremony, picking up 12 nods including best film and outstanding British film.

Olivia Colman has been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, while her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone both received nods in the supporting actress category, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each have seven nominations, while Vice has six and BlacKkKlansman has five.

Colman will compete against Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows.

Olivia Colman (David Parry/PA)

Vice star Christian Bale has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category and will compete against Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan And Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book.

Cooper has also received his first Bafta directing nomination for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, and will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, and Lanthimos for The Favourite.

The awards will be hosted by Joanna Lumley at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12.