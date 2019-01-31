Menu

What should drivers do if they are caught in the snow?

UK News | Published:

Motorists are advised not to leave their car and to stay warm.

Winter weather Jan 29th 2019

Experts have given tips on how motorists can stay safe if they are caught up in the snow.

Drivers are advised to remain in their vehicles and keep the engine running, as abandoning the car can put people at risk and slow down the clearance effort.

On the A39 in Cornwall, gritter trucks have been working to clear the snow and leaving a vehicle unattended can hinder their progress.

Motorists are also urged to keep the car’s wheels straight and avoid wheel spin, and to use a shovel or any other object to dig out snow from underneath the tyres.

Other general tips include running the car for 10 minutes every hour to ensure the engine stays warm.

It is also advisable for drivers to contact family members so they know what has happened and contact breakdown cover providers.

UK News

