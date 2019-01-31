Menu

Man charged with making and distributing child porn images

The man, aged 50, is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A man has been charged with a number of child porn offences, the PSNI has said.

Detectives from the Public Protection Branch, Child Internet Protection Team, charged the man, aged 50, with making, distributing and the possession of indecent images of children, possession of extreme pornographic material, voyeurism and the possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He is scheduled to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

